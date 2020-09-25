Mathura (UP), Sep 25 (PTI) Former Uttar Pradesh legislator Lekhraj Chaudhary died on Thursday night after he was hospitalized in Haryana's Faridabad two days ago, sources said.

The brother of UP's dairying, fisheries and animal husbandry minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary was 60-year-old and is survived by his wife and three sons.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Jan Adhikar Party Worker Assaulted in Patna During Tractor Rally; Pappu Yadav’s Party Blames BJP.

Lekhraj's last rites were performed by his elder son, Nardeo Chaudhary.

Former Chairman of Kshetriya Sahakari Samiti, Nandgaon, Lekhraj became MLC in the year 2010 during BSP regime.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: IANS C-Voter Survey Says More Than 50% Voters Want Change in Govt.

At present, he was director of the district cooperative bank chairman of the cooperative society, Nandgaon.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)