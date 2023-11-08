New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu called on BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani at the latter's residence on his birthday on Wednesday.

"Called on my mentor, former Deputy PM Padma Vibhushan LK Advani ji at his residence to extend my warm & affectionate birthday wishes. I earnestly pray for his good health & well-being," Venkaiah Naidu said in a post on X.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to senior BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani on Wednesday.

"Birthday greetings to LK Advani Ji. He is a beacon of integrity and dedication who has made monumental contributions that have strengthened our nation. His visionary leadership has furthered national progress and unity," PM Modi posted on X.

"I wish him good health and a long life. His efforts towards nation-building continue to inspire 140 crore Indians," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished the veteran leader and stated that the 96-year-old is an eternal source of inspiration for all BJP workers.

"Happy birthday to respected Lal Krishna Advani ji. Advani ji, with his tireless hard work and organisational skills, worked to nourish the party and build workers. Advani ji's incomparable contribution from the inception of the BJP to coming to power is an eternal source of inspiration for every worker. I pray to God for his long life and good health," Shah tweeted.

Born in 1927 in Karachi, Advani was the Minister of Home Affairs in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government from 1998 to 2004. He also served as the Deputy Prime Minister under Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 2002 to 2004. He is one of the co-founders and a senior leader of the BJP.

Advani began his political career as a volunteer of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). In 2015, Advani was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour. (ANI)

