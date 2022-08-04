Mathura (UP), Aug 4 (PTI) A former village head and his 75-year-old father died in this district on Thursday after coming in contact with a high-tension cable, police said.

Residents of Haveli village, Veer Pal (50) and his father Amar Singh had gone to work in Kakretia village where they got electrocuted, police said.

Both of them were rushed to hospital, where they died.

Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Mahaban Nikesh Verma said the family of the victims will be given due compensation.

