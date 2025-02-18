New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, along with his family, took a holy dip at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and offered prayers on Tuesday.

Further talking to media, Venkaiah Naidu lauded the Uttar Pradesh government for its efficient handling of the Maha Kumbh, citing both administrative efforts and public discipline in managing the massive gathering.

"...People are maintaining discipline on their own. I appreciate the good management by the Administration. This is a record gathering of its times. It is one of the biggest, largest confluences of the world. So, naturally, there will be so much rush because this Maha Kumbh, according to our mythology and scriptures, once in 144 years, such a great occasion comes. So, naturally crores of people wanted to come here and take the blessings of Maa Ganga and have a holy dip here in this Maha Kumbh," he said.

"So, on one side people themselves are showing discipline and at the same time, the State Govt also under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath has made elaborate arrangements for the people to come, travel, stay and also have a bath. So, I would like to appreciate them and compliment the people, including the Police and also the Administration for doing such an excellent job...," he added.

Naidu refrained from making a comment on the recent remark of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee calling the Maha Kumbh as "Mrityu kumbh"

On CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh' remark for Maha Kumbh2025, Naidu told ANI on Tuesday, "I don't want to make any comment on such political statements. They are all political in nature. I am not in politics and moreover this is not the occasion to settle political scores. Everybody should join, take part in this holy occasion and then pray for the welfare of the people, humanity and nation."

The ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025, the world's largest human gathering, has witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with over 550 million devotees taking the holy dip until February 18, officials said on Tuesday.

According to official data on February 18, 2025, till 8 PM, more than 12.6 million devotees participated in the grand religious event, marking yet another significant milestone in the 45-day-long spiritual congregation.

The Maha Kumbh has witnessed a record-breaking massive turnout this time, and it is set to conclude on February 26. Many more are expected to visit and take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam. (ANI)

