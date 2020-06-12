India News | Former WB Minister & Sitting TMC MLA Abani Mohan Joardar Dies

Kolkata, Jun 12 (PTI) Former West Bengal minister and sitting Trinamool Congress MLA Abani Mohan Joardar died at his Salt Lake residence on Friday after a prolonged illness. He was 79.

Joardar, a former IPS officer, had joined Trinamool Congress in 2010 and was first elected from the Krishnanagar north assembly constituency in 2011.

He had held the portfolio of Correctional services in the TMC government.

"He was ill for a long time as he was suffering from kidney ailments," party sources said.

"Very sad at the passing away of party colleague, former minister & two-time MLA from Krishnanagar Uttar, Abani Mohan Joardar after an illness bravely fought. Served well both in IPS, govt & party. Condolences to his family & friends," TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

