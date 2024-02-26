Ranchi, Feb 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stones for the redevelopment of 27 railway stations in Jharkhand.

The stations will be redeveloped at a cost of Rs 682 crore. The Tatanagar station in Jamshedpur got the maximum of Rs 334.79 crore, officials said.

These are among the over 550 railway stations for the redevelopment of which the PM laid the foundation stones under the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme'.

The scheme envisages the development of stations on a continuous basis with a long-term approach.

Governor CP Radhakrishnan attended the programme at the Tatanagar railway station.

He said the prime minister was committed to developing the rail network of the country.

Radhakrishnan said the railways play an important role in ferrying passengers and goods across the country.

The governor distributed prizes among winners of different competitions organised at the South Eastern Railway High School.

