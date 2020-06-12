Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Foundation Stones for Two Drinking Water Projects Laid in Jaipur

Agency News PTI| Jun 12, 2020 10:31 PM IST
Jaipur, Jun 12 (PTI) Foundation stones for two drinking water supply projects were laid in Jaipur on Friday.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot attended the ceremonies through video conferencing.

Also Read | Monsoon 2020 Makes Landfall in Maharashtra, Complete State to be Covered by Rain-Laden Winds in Next 48 Hours: IMD.

Gehlot said despite the corona pandemic, the state government is trying to push development activities in the state.

The foundations stones for Bisalpur-Prithviraj Nagar project, Phase-1, Stage 1 and Bisalpur-Jaipur project, Phase – 1, Stage 2 were laid. Both the projects are scheduled to be completed by October 2022.

Also Read | Rs 5 Lakh Loan For Women, On 0% Interest, Under PM Dhan Laxmi Yojana? PIB Fact Check Trashes Fake News.

The projects are for supplying drinking water from Bisalpur dam, Tonk to Jaipur's Prithviraj Nagar and in outer colonies of Jaipur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

