Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI): The crime branch of the Nagpur Police arrested four persons on charges of killing a suspected gambling den kingpin Kishor Binekar.

As per the police, the victim was stabbed to death by five assailants at a petrol pump in Nagpur on Saturday.

Main accused Chetan Hazare is believed to have planned the killing in order to avenge the murder of his father, the police further informed. (ANI)

