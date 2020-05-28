India News | Four Animal Butchers Held After Encounter, One Quintal Cow Meat Seized: Police

Muzaffarnagar, May 28 (PTI) The Muzaffarnagar police on Thursday arrested four slaughterers after a gunfight and seized one quantal of cow meat from them.

The police made the arrest after an exchange of fire early in the morning during which two of the butchers and one constable, Praveen Kumar, were injured, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Nepal Singh said.

The encounter took place in a jungle near Rehmatpur village under Bhopa police station area in the district on early Thursday morning, he said.

The injured have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

The arrested accused were identified as Javed, Faizan, Aahsan and Noir Alam, Singh said adding the first two were injured in the shootout.

Javed is also a notorious criminal of the area, he added.

Following the encounter, the police also seized four pistols, one car and a bike, besides the cow meat, from their possession. PTI CORR

