New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Four people have been arrested for allegdly stabbing two persons to death over a dispute at Delhi's Kalkaji market, police said on Thursday.

According to officials, the deceased have been identified as Mohd Azad and Mohd Irshad.

The police said that on Wednesday night, a PCR call was received in connection with the stabbing of two persons at Kalkaji fish market.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and found that three people were injured and had already been taken to the hospital.

"Deceased Azad was declared dead at AIIMS Trauma Centre, while Irshad succumbed to injuries during treatment," the police said.

"The third injured was identified as Mohd. Sadab and was discharged from Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital after treatment," they added.

The police said that after investigation it was found that the incident took place on Wednesday, after a scuffle that took place between the four accused and the three victims at Kalkaji fish market.

"All four accused identified as Junaid, Shivam, Sunny and Saurabh, have been arrested from Delhi's Dakshin Puri area," the police said.

A case has been registered at Govindpuri police station under sections 302/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), they added. (ANI)

