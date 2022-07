Jaipur, Jul 30 (PTI) Four people have been arrested after a video showed them tying a woman to a tree and beating her up in Rajasthan's Banswara district, police said on Saturday.

The woman's husband Mahavir and brother-in-law Kamlesh are among those arrested, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Meena said. He identified the two others as Manilal and Brajesh.

Also Read | Noida: 55-Year-Old Depressed Woman Jumps off 11th Floor of High-Rise Building in Gautam Budh Nagar District.

The woman was allegedly assaulted in Khamera police station area on July 25 after she was seen with some unidentified youths.

After the video went viral on social media, BJP leaders targeted the state government over the law and order situation.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Forest Officer in Veraval Arrested on Rape Charge.

Sharing the video, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tweeted, "Rajasthan's home department has set the goons free and they are roaming in forests like hungry wolves. It is necessary to investigate this video and take strong action against the culprits. But it is meaningless to have expectations from this government. We need to raise our voice!"

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)