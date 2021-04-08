Srinagar, Apr 7 (PTI) Four people, including a policeman and a woman, have been arrested in connection with the rape of a girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said on Wednesday.

"Police Station Qazigund received a written complaint from an individual alleging that her daughter was raped by three people at Bonigam Qazigund with the help of a woman. The said offence as per the complainant surfaced during the course of a medical examination where she was found pregnant," a police spokesperson said on Wednesday.

During the course of investigation, the spokesperson said all the accused were arrested and shifted to a police station where they remain in custody.

They have been identified as Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Aejaz Ahmad Shah, Kifayat Ahmad Malik and Shabrooza, he said.

The spokesperson did not identify which one of the three men was a policeman.

"During investigation, it surfaced that the accused police personnel was not on duty when the offence was committed and neither was it committed inside police premises," he said.

The spokesperson said that in addition to criminal proceedings, departmental proceedings have also been initiated against him.

