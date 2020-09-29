Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 29 (ANI): Four people were arrested by Sambhal Police on Monday for their alleged involvement in betting on IPL matches.

"Four persons arrested for IPL cricket betting. 11 mobile phones and television have been seized," Yamuna Prasad, Superintendent of Police (SP), Sambhal said.

He said that the campaign against all such activities will continue.

Several people across the country have been arrested in connection with betting on the IPL matches this season. (ANI)

