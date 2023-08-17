New Delhi, August 17: Four Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs were marshalled out from the Delhi Legislative Assembly amid the ongoing uproar in the House over the Manipur issue on Thursday. Meanwhile, BJP MLAs also protested against the Delhi Government outside the Chief Minister's office of Arvind Kejriwal inside Delhi Assembly premises.

"There is corruption in every department of Delhi government... Manipur issue is beyond the jurisdiction of Delhi Assembly," BJP MLA OP Sharma said. Earlier, according to the listed legislative business for the House for Thursday, MLAs Durgesh Pathak, Vinay Mishra and Kuldeep Kumar will initiate a short-duration discussion on the issue of disturbances in Manipur and the atrocities being faced by the people there. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Slams PM Narendra Modi’s Silence on Manipur Violence (Watch Video).

Delhi BJP MLAs Protest Against the Delhi Govt

#WATCH | Delhi BJP MLAs protest against the Delhi govt outside the office of CM Arvind Kejriwal inside Delhi Assembly premises BJP MLA OP Sharma says, "There is corruption in every department of Delhi government... Manipur issue is beyond the jurisdiction of Delhi Assembly..." pic.twitter.com/qCSv7FcsZs — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2023

AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on August 11 said it is unfortunate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not visit Manipur and take any action on it. "When there was violence in Manipur, PM Modi went on a foreign tour. When there was a flood situation in Delhi and the northern parts of India, he again went on a foreign tour. He (PM Modi) did election rallies in several states but did not visit Manipur. The whole country was hoping that PM Modi will visit Manipur and improve the situation of the state. But this never happened which is very unfortunate," Bharadwaj said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address from the ramparts of Red Fort on Tuesday, appealed for peace in strife-torn Manipur saying that people across the country stand with the people of the Northeast state. "The whole country stands with the people of Manipur. Peace is the only way to resolve all disputes. The Centre and the Manipur government are making every effort to ensure that peace returns to the state at the earliest," PM Modi said.

The violence in the Northeast state has claimed over 100 lives while displacing thousands more. Notably, a viral video from Manipur — where two women were purportedly seen being paraded naked — triggered a war of words and raised concerns over the Manipur situation, amid ethnic clashes since May 4.

