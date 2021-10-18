Barmer, Oct 18 (PTI) Four people were killed in a collision between a truck and a four-wheeler in Barmer district of Rajasthan on Monday, police said.

The crash took place on a mega highway under the Sindhari police station area, they said.

Also Read | Theatres in Maharashtra Should Start with Proper Fire and Structural Safety Checks, Says CM Uddhav Thackeray.

"Four persons have died in the collision," local SHO Baldev Ram said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)