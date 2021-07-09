Akola, Jul 9 (PTI) Four men were killed after their car collided with a truck at a village in Akola district of Maharashtra in the wee hours of Friday, police said.

The victims, who were residents of Malegaon tehsil in neighbouring Washim district, were returning home after visiting the famous Gajanan Maharaj temple at Shegaon in Buldhana district, they said.

The deceased were in the age group of 28 to 34, police said.

“When their car reached Ridhora village in Akola district around 1 am, it collided into the truck that was going in the opposite direction towards Khamgaon in Buldhana. The impact of the collision was so strong that three of the victims died on the spot,” a police official said.

After being alerted about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot. One injured person was taken to a government hospital in Akola, where he was declared dead, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)