Shimla, Oct 19 (PTI) Four people died on the spot in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district as their car fell into a deep gorge on Monday, police said.

The car fell into the nearly 300-metre deep gorge after it was hit by an SUV at Kalhel under the jurisdiction of Tissa police station, they added.

The deceased have been identified as driver Jaswant singh (38) of Ail village, Kamardeen (53) of Charodi, Sito (50) of Kalhel village and and his 24-year-old son Kamal.

The bodies were recovered and returned to their relatives after a post-mortem. The accused SUV driver ran away from the spot but was later arrested, they added.

