Surendranagar, Feb 18 (PTI) Four persons were killed and two others injured after a van overturned following a tyre burst in Gujarat's Surendranagar district in the early hours of Sunday, a police official said.

The incident took place at 1:30am near Haripur village along the Viramgam-Dhrangadhra state highway, the official said.

Also Read | Sex Racket Busted in Navi Mumbai: 14-Year-Old Bangladeshi Girl Rescued From Flesh Trade Racket in Taloja, Two Arrested.

"Six persons were returning to Dhrangadhra after attending a marriage function. Four persons, including three of a family, died on the spot. Two of them were women. Two other occupants suffered injuries and have been hospitalised," he said.

The Dhrangadhra police station official identified the deceased as Yagnesh Jadav, Indumati Jadav, Radha Jadav and Dhanesh Chavda.

Also Read | Farmers Protest: Union Ministers, Farmer Leaders to Hold Fourth Round of Talks Today.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)