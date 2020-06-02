India News | Four Deaths, 99 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in T Gana

Hyderabad, June 2 (PTI) Four more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Telangana, pushing the death toll to 92, while 99 fresh cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the tally of positive cases in the state to 2,891.

The deceased included a 42-year-old man with pre-existing cardiac problem, two women senior citizens with known hypertension and a 41-year-old male with known morbidity of thyroid, a health department bulletin said.

Of the 99 cases, 12 were migrants who tested positive on Tuesday.

The bulletin said 1,526 people have so far been discharged from hospitals after recovery, while 1,273 were under treatment.

Meanwhile, 12 medicos at a state-run medical college tested positive for the virus, officials said.

State Health Minister E Rajender, who held a meeting with officials, said cancer patients who test positive for COVID- 19, would henceforth be treated in a special ward, an official release.

These patients had so far been treated along with other COVID-19 infected people.

Rajender stressed on the importance of safeguarding the health of medical personnel and asked the officials to prepare certain guidelines on taking additional precautions in respect of medical personnel,rightfrom village level, an official release quoted him as having said.

Various safety measures are already in place for health care personnel, it said.

