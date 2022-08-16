Gurugram, Aug 16 (PTI) Three friends died after being hit by a train while they were walking on a railway track, a Government Railway Police official said on Tuesday.

The deceased identified as Adil, Faizan and Sahul were aged between 18 to 23 years.

According to police, they were strolling on one track and when they saw a double-decker train arriving, they moved to another track on which a Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) train from Rewari to Delhi arrived and crushed them.

"All three were carpenters and were working of installing doors and windows in a house in Garhi village. They lived on rent in Sector-37. All three went for a walk on the railway track and the incident happened," said GRP station in-charge Ramphal.

In a separate incident, a woman was found dead on the Delhi-Rewari rail route.

According to police, Kamala Devi (62) died after being hit by a train near Dhanawas.

The relatives of the woman have claimed she died after falling from the train near Dhanawas.

In another incident, a youth was seriously injured after falling from a moving train between Pataudi and Inchhapuri railway stations.

The GRP has admitted the youth to a hospital in critical condition. His identity is yet to be identified.

A probe in both the cases is on, GRP official added. PTI COR

