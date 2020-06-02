India News | Four Die of Virus in Rajasthan as 273 New Cases Surface

Jaipur, Jun 2 (PTI) Four people died of coronavirus in Rajasthan on Tuesday as 273 more cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection count to 9,373.

So far, the infection has claimed 203 lives in the state, officials said.

Also Read | India-China Stand-Off: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Acknowledges Presence of Chinese Troops in 'Sizeable Number' in Eastern Ladakh.

According to them, two people died in Jaipur and one each in Bharatpur and Kota on Tuesday.

Seventy out of the fresh cases were reported from Bharatpur, followed by 44 in Jodhpur; 42 in Jaipur; 23 in Jhalawar; 13 each in Kota and Pali; 12 in Sirohi; 10 in Dausa; seven in Dausa; and six in Jhunjhunu besides cases in other districts, the officials said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Seeks Cash Support to MSMEs, Says One-Third of Them Closing Down Permanently.

There are 2,735 active cases in the state and 5,895 patients have been discharged from hospitals so far, according to the officials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)