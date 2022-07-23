Jammu, Jul 23 (PTI) Police on Saturday arrested four drug peddlers and seized heroin from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said.

On specific information, police apprehended four drug peddlers from different places in Kishtwar, they said.

Those arrested have been identified as Adil Hussain, Mudasir Hussain, Salman Sajjad Kandoo and Afia Tabassum, the officials said.

Two FIRs were registered and investigation was taken up, they said.

