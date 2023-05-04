Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 (ANI): Four people including a Nigerian national were arrested for allegedly selling drugs in Maharashtra's Mumbai, police said on Thursday, adding that narcotics with estimated value of Rs 32 lakh in the international market was seized from their possession.

The arrested persons were identified as Suraj Habib Sheikh, Zaheer Wahabuddin Qureshi, Riyaz Nasir Ali Sayyad and Sunday John Ambaze who was a Nigerian national, the police said.

A case has been registered against them under the NDPS Act after which all of them were sent to police custody till May 6.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier, in an unrelated incident on April 22, an alleged drug peddler was arrested and drugs valued at Rs 5 lakh were seized from his possession in Goregaon.

Mumbai's Dindoshi Police had said that the drug peddler had been identified as Sashikant Jagtab (31). He was arrested from MHB Colony in Goregaon.

The seized drugs are valued at Rs 5 lakh in the international market, the police had said.

While patrolling, the police noticed a suspicious person, who started running. But the police captured the accused. Upon searching him, the police found MD drugs in his possession.

The police have also registered a case against the accused under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act.

The accused was presented in a court which sent him to judicial custody. (ANI)

