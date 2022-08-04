Ramban/Jammu, Aug 4 (PTI) Four people are feared dead as the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Thursday night, officials said.

The accident took place near the Kelamorh area in the district, they said.

Also Read | UN Peacekeeping Orientation Capsule Was Conducted for Troops Participating in … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Five people sustained injuries in the accident, the officials said.

Details are awaited.

Also Read | Har Ghar Tiranga: Haryana Jail Inmates Making 25,000 National Flags Ahead of 75th Independence Day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)