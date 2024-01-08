Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], January 8 (ANI): Four forest department personnel lost their lives after a patrolling vehicle met with an accident near Chilla Canal in Rishikesh on Monday evening.

The patrolling vehicle belonged to the Jungle Safari Forest Department in which a total of ten people were travelling met with the accident and four people lost their lives.

The injured have been sent to AIIMS hospital through ambulances by the district police, said SDRF.Yamkeshwar Pauri Garhwal SDM, Anil Chaniyal said, "a total of four people have died on the spot, four are injured and two are missing. Search is underway to find the missing."

On receiving the information, SDRF team immediately left for the spot with necessary rescue equipment.

Search operations at the accident site are currently underway.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep grief over the sudden death of Forest Department personnel in a vehicle accident in the Chilla range of Rishikesh on Monday. He prayed to God to grant peace to the souls of the personnel killed in the vehicle accident and to grant patience to the bereaved families. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. (ANI)

