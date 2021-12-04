Mangaluru, Dec 4 (PTI): Four people have been arrested on charges of stealing three cows by wielding lethal weapons at Bangrakulur in in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka on Friday, police sources said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills His Two Kids, Dies by Suicide Over Dispute With Wife in Shamli.

The accused were identified as Mohammad Saleem (32), Mohammad Tanzil (25) and Mohammad Iqbal (23) and Afridi whose age was not known. Police seized a vehicle from the accused.

Also Read | Vinod Dua, Veteran Journalist and Father of Comedian Mallika Dua, Dies at 67.

The four had stolen the cows belonging to Umesh and Udaya Shetty when the animals were grazing, said the sources.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)