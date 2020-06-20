Srinagar, Jun 20 (PTI) Four civilians were on Saturday injured when Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rampur and Uri sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, according to an Army spokesperson.

"On 20 June, 2020, in the morning hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Rampur sector by firing mortars and other weapons," the spokesperson said.

He said four civilians were injured in the Pakistani firing.

In another ceasefire violation, Pakistani troops fired mortars and other weapons on Indian posts in Uri sector on Saturday afternoon, the spokesperson said.

He said there are no reports of any casualty in the incident.

The Army has given a befitting response to the Pakistani aggression in both the sectors, he said. PTI SSB

