Mathura (UP), Jul 22 (PTI) Four inter-state robbers among seven were arrested in a police encounter near the Sarurpur canal here, a senior official said on Friday.

Five motorcycles, a two-wheeler, and two 315-bore pistols with four live and two blank cartridges were recovered from their possession, Superintendent of Police (city) Martand Prakash Singh

Also Read | 68th National Film Awards Winners List: Suriya and Ajay Devgn Joint Winners of Best Actor Award, Aparna Balamurali Wins Best Actress; Check Out Complete List of Winners.

The inter-state robbers, Jitendra, Kuldeep, Kapil and Shiv Singh belong to Rajasthan while Bholu, Bhola and Gopal are from Mathura, police said.

The robbers opened fire and police fired in self-defence, the SP said.

Also Read | Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Best Deals on Apple, OnePlus & Other Smartphones.

Two inter-state robbers -- Jitendra and Kuldeep -- were injured in the encounter on Thursday night and have been hospitalised.

The arrests were made in a joint operation of Special Operations Group (SOG), surveillance and Farah police, he said.

The robbers opened fire on police and police fired in self-defence, he said. "The encounter took place when police were looking to nab the accused who had stolen a motorcycle from Sarurpur village under Farah police station area on July 20 after injuring its owner, Pramod," police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)