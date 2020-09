Barwani (MP), Sep 10 (PTI) Four persons, including a minor boy, were killed, and four others injured when lightning struck their makeshift house on a field in Madhya Pardesh's Barwani district on Thursday, an official said.

The incident took place in the area under Varla police station limits, where the victims took shelter in the makeshift house during the rains, sub-divisional magistrate of Sendhwa Tapasya Parihar said.

Also Read | Manohar Lal Khattar Discharged From Hospital After Defeating Coronavirus.

Four persons were killed and as many were injured when lightning struck the house, she said.

The deceased have been identified as Shantabai (35), Leelabai (25) Neerabai (23) and Azad (5), all residents of Khapada village, the official said, adding that the injured were referred to a hospital in Sendhwa.

Also Read | Maratha Quota: Supreme Court Says 30% of Population in Maharashtra Are Marathas, Can't Be Compared to Marginalized Sections.

The kin of the deceased will be given compensation as per the rules, the SDM said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)