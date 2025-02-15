Basti (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) Four persons were killed after the car they were travelling in rammed into a tractor-trolley from behind on the Gaur-Babhnan road in Bast district, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhinandan said the speeding Wagon R car carrying four persons rammed into the tractor-trolley carrying tent material at around 11.30 pm on Friday, killing all four on the spot.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 15, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

On receiving information, a team from the Paikolia police station reached the spot and sent the bodies for autopsy.

The deceased have been identified as Rohit (27) from Ayodhya, Pawan (24) from Gonda, and brothers Monu (22) and Somnath (24) from Basti, the officer said.

Also Read | Prayagraj Road Accident: Bus-Car Collision on Mirzapur-Prayagraj Highway Claims Lives of 10 Devotees on Way to Maha Kumbh Mela; CM Yogi Adityanath Takes Cognisance (See Pics and Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)