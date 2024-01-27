Hoshiarpur, January 27: Four people were killed and one person was severely injured in a truck-car collision in Punjab's Hoshiarpur on Saturday. The two vehicles collided on the Jammu-Jalandhar National State Highway. The car caught fire and the truck overturned, officials said. Police reached the spot and with the help of passersby, the injured were taken to the government hospital in Dasuha. Seeing the condition of the injured, they were referred to Amritsar Medical College. Hoshiarpur Road Accident: Four Dead, Two Injured in Horrific Car-Truck Collision in Punjab (Watch Video)

The local resident who informed the police about the collision said, "I found out that there is a collision between a car and a truck. There were four dead bodies. I contacted the police. The officials reached the spot immediately after receiving the information. Four people were declared dead but the other one was in poor condition. He was sent to the hospital. Both vehicles were coming from different directions. The car was run on CNG because of which it caught fire." Odisha Road Accident Video: Speeding Mahindra Scorpio Hits Autorickshaw, Two Bikes on Single-Lane Road; Seven Killed

VIDEO | Several people were killed in a car-truck collision in Punjab's Hoshiarpur. More details are awaited. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/qHAfvXldth — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 27, 2024

#WATCH | Hoshiarpur, Punjab: 4 people died and 2 injured in a collision between a car and truck on the Jammu-Jalandhar National Highway. SHO Dasuha, Har Prem Singh says, "A car and truck collided. There were 5 people in the car, out of which four died on the spot. Two injured… pic.twitter.com/FuwlRf8lWC — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024

A doctor at the government hospital in Dasuha said: "The truck driver who was admitted here was in bad condition. Keeping the seriousness of the situation in mind, he has been referred to the government hospital at Amritsar. We gave him first aid here." A police official present at the spot of the accident said, "There were five young men in the vehicles that collided. Four have died on the spot. One is admitted to the hospital. An investigation is underway." More details on the matter are awaited.

