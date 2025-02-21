Ghazipur (UP), Feb 21 (PTI) Four people were killed and one was injured when the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck on the Gorakhpur-Varanasi Expressway here, police said on Friday.

Station Officer Birnon Balendra Kumar said that the accident occurred on Thursday night near Prithvipur village in the Birnon police station area.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Dr. Soni Yadav (32), Gayatri Devi (60), Deepak Jha (21), and driver Mohammad Salauddin (40). All of them hailed from Purnia in Bihar.

Another passenger Vipin (28) sustained injuries and is receiving treatment at the Medical College in Ghazipur.

Police added that Yadav, Gayatri Devi, Vipin, Salauddin, and Deepak Jha, left on Wednesday and reached Prayagraj on Thursday to take part in the Kumbh bath.

After staying there, they were returning home late on Thursday night when their car collided with a truck parked on the side of the road in front of Prithvipur village at around 11:00 pm on the Gorakhpur-Varanasi Expressway.

Upon receiving the information, police and district administration officials rushed to the accident site. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, the SO added.

