Hyderabad, Nov 18 (PTI) Four students of Government Medical College in Nalgonda district, Telangana were suspended for allegedly ragging their juniors, officials said on Monday.

The incident happened in the boys hostel on November 11 where five students from Kerala were "ragged physically" by seniors, after which the juniors lodged a complaint with college authorities the next day.

A preliminary enquiy was conducted and after a meeting of the Anti-Ragging Committee, the four senior students were suspended for a period ranging from one to six months, the officials said.

All appropriate measures have been taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents. Anti-ragging awareness meetings are proposed in association with the Police Department for the students, the college principal said.

