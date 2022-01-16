Nagpur, Jan 16 (PTI) Four members of a family from Nagpur in Maharashtra were killed and three others seriously injured in a collision between their SUV and a speeding truck near Pandhurna in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

The family members were returning from Bhilwara in Rajasthan.

The deceased are identified as Bayyabai Nandanwar (56), her son Mahesh Nandanwar (29), daughter Archana Khapre (33) and Pramod Dharmik (22). All were residents of the Panchpaoli area in Nagpur, a police official said.

According to the police, the Nandanwar family was returning from Bhilwara where they had gone for the cancer treatment of their son-in-law Ganesh Khapre.

The accident occurred on early Sunday morning at Mohi Ghat on the Bhopal-Nagpur highway.

Three critically injured persons were shifted to Nagpur, the official said.

The truck driver fled with the vehicle after the accident.

A case was registered and further investigation is underway.

