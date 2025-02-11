Imphal, Feb 11 (PTI) Security forces arrested four militants from Manipur's Imphal West and Tengnoupal districts, police said on Tuesday.

Two militants of the banned outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Apunba) were apprehended from Rupmahal Tank area in Imphal West district on Monday, police said..

Also Read | Paytm Soundbox ‘Blast’ in Agra: Father-Son Duo Sustain Burn Injuries in Fire Triggered by Paytm Device ‘Explosion’.

They were involved in extortion activities in the Rupmahal Tank area.

In another operation, security forces on Sunday arrested two militants belonging to the banned outfits United National Liberation Front (Koireng) and PREPAK from boundary pillar 85 in Tengnoupal district.

Also Read | Thane: Mobile Phone Explodes Inside Women's Compartment of Local Train at Kalwa Station in Maharashtra, Causes Panic; No Casualty.

Police apprehended a man from Kawnpui area in Churachandpur district for weapons trafficking on Sunday. One Colt 7.65mm auto pistol and 9mm pistol (country-made) along with three magazines, 16 different ammunition and other articles were seized from his possession.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)