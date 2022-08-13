Nagaon (Assam), Aug 13 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in Assam's Morigaon district for allegedly raping a woman, a police officer said on Saturday.

The officer said three other minor boys were also allegedly involved in the crime and are currently absconding.

Also Read | Punjab Govt Makes Face Mask Mandatory at Public Places Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases.

Morigaon Sadar Police Station officer in-charge Jyoti Prasad Handique said the woman was raped by the four teenagers in a local crematorium about 10 days back.

The victim had initially not approached the police, but when her husband refused to 'accept her', the woman filed the complaint, he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Govt Clears Ex-NCB Chief Sameer Wankhede of Fake Caste Certificate Charge.

"Based on her complaint, we have registered a case and started investigation. One of the accused was arrested late on Thursday night and he has been sent to a juvenile house," Handique said.

"Search is on to nab the other three accused, who are also juveniles," the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)