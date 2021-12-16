Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 16 (ANI): At least four more people tested positive for COVID-19 variant Omicron in Hyderabad on Thursday, taking to total case tally to seven, informed Director Public Health, Telangana.

Three persons, including two foreign nationals and a child, had tested positive for the Omicron variant in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

"A man from Somalia and a woman from Kenya tested positive for Omicron. They came to Hyderabad via Dubai...We are tracking one more person. The child, who is an international traveller, has been tested positive at the airport. He left directly to West Bengal from Hyderabad," Dr G Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare had said.

A new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.

On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'. (ANI)

