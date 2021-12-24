Port Blair, Dec 24 (PTI) Amid rising Omicron cases in the country, four more persons with travel history have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Island, taking the tally in the Union Territory to 7,708, a health department official said on Friday.

All the four new patients were detected after they arrived at the airport here, he said.

India has recorded 236 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 16 states and UTs so far and out of which 104 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

One more person was cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 7,573, the official said.

The death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported during the period, he said.

The Union Territory now has six active cases.

The local administration has adopted an approach of tracking, testing and treating, he said, adding that people arriving here from the mainland are mandatorily required to undergo COVID tests.

Altogether, 5,89,087 people have been inoculated with 2,99,061 of them having received both doses of the vaccines.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted over 6.57 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.17 per cent, the official added.

