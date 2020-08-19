Mumbai, Aug 19 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai's slum-dominated Dharavi area rose to 2,680 on Wednesday with four new patients coming to light, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official.

The area, considered to be Asia's largest slum, reported a rise of four cases on the third consecutive day.

Spread over 2.5 square kilometres, Dharavi has a population over 6.5 lakh.

Out of 2,680 COVID-19 patients recorded in Dharavi, 2,340 have already recovered and there are only 80 active cases at present, the BMC official said.

Since June, the civic body has stopped sharing the death toll from the area.

