Chandigarh [India], June 11 (ANI): With four new COVID-19 cases reported in Chandigarh on Thursday, the tally of positive cases in the Union Territory (UT) has climbed to 332, the health department said.

At present, the UT has only 34 active cases, while results of 36 cases are awaited.

So far, 293 COVID-19 patients have been cured of the disease.

The number of death fatalities due to the infection stands at five.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country is 2,86,579, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.Out of the total number of cases, 1,37,448 are active, while 1,41,029 have been cured/discharged/migrated. The death toll stands at 8,102. (ANI)

