Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 9 (ANI): Four people were feared dead after a car they were travelling in plunged into river Chenab at Premnagar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, according to an official on late Tuesday night.

"Four people feared dead after a car they were travelling in plunged into river Chenab at Premnagar area of Doda," Athar Amin Zargar, SDM Thathri said.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that every possible effort is being made to trace the victims of the accident and he is in constant touch with the authorities.

"Just now spoke to DC #Doda, Vishesh Paul Mahajan. A private car carrying four persons has accidentally plunged deep into river Chenab at Shibnot, midway between Thatri and Prem Nagar.Every possible effort being made to trace the victims. I am in constant touch.#JammuAndKashmir," Singh tweeted.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

Earlier on Tuesday, at least 20 people were injured after the vehicle carrying them met with an accident in the Watyin area of Handwara in the Kupwara district of North Kashmir.

Previously, after the snowfall lashed the Gulmarg-Butapathri road on Saturday night, six people were reported injured in a car accident near Nagin on the next day (Sunday) due to overspeeding despite the promulgation of strict driving instructions, an Army press release had informed.

All passengers were then rescued and taken to the hospital. (ANI)

