Jaipur, Aug 9 (PTI) Four policemen were suspended in Rajasthan's Bikaner district for illegally extorting money from truck drivers on the highway, a police official said Tuesday.

Traffic police sub-inspector Qasim Ali, constable Lal Singh, Sunil Kumar, Gopaldan, posted in interceptor service near Kasturisar in Lunkaransar have been suspended, Bikaner SP Yogesh Yadav said.

He said that on the complaint of Lunkaransar MLA, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) was sent to the spot. The four policemen have been suspended after being found guilty in the matter. The investigation of the case has been handed over to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rural Sunil Kumar.

Yadav said that during the suspension, the four policemen have been sent to police lines.

It is noteworthy that on Monday, Lunkaransar MLA Sumit Godara and other people caught the policemen extorting money from the truck drivers following which he had complained in this regard to the top police officers.

