India News | Four Pune Rural Police Personnel Suspended for Alleged Links with Illicit Liquor Accused

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI): Pune Rural Police have suspended four police personnel after their alleged connection with Radheshyam Prajapati, an accused involved in the manufacture of illicit country liquor in Uruli Kanchan. The action was taken by Pune Rural Superintendent of Police, Sandeep Singh Gill.

The move follows a serious incident in which atleast 15 people reportedly lost their lives after consuming poisonous illicit liquor in Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad Police jurisdiction over the past few days. In the wake of these deaths, the police administration has intensified its crackdown on illegal liquor operations. Cases related to the incident have been registered with both the Pune City Police and Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerates.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Rise Monday Lottery Result of June 1, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Radheshyam Prajapati, one of the key accused in the case, is a resident of Uruli Kanchan. During the course of the investigation, it was found that four police personnel were allegedly in contact with him. Preliminary findings indicate that their conduct was highly inappropriate and unbecoming of the discipline expected from members of the police force.

Based on these findings, Pune Rural SP Sandeep Singh Gill has suspended the following personnel: Ramdas Dnyandev Jagtap of Yavat Police Station, Subhash Balbhim Doifode of the Daund Sub-Divisional Police Office, Ajit Shivaji Kale of Uruli Kanchan Police Station and Sumit Nandkumar Wagh of Uruli Kanchan Police Station

Also Read | Sandeep Varier Death Threat: Kerala Congress MLA Receives Threatening Threat, Police Launch Investigation.

The suspension order also states that there is a strong possibility that these personnel could attempt to influence witnesses connected to the case. Therefore, during the suspension period, they have been directed to remain stationed at the Pune Rural Police Headquarters and are prohibited from leaving the headquarters without prior permission from the competent authority.

SP Sandeep Singh Gill issued these directives as part of the ongoing investigation and disciplinary proceedings. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)