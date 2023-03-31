Purnea (Bihar), Mar 31 (PTI) Four persons, including a 14-year-old boy, were crushed to death by a speeding truck in Purnea district of Bihar on Friday evening, a senior police officer said.

According to Aamir Jawaid, the Superintendent of Police, Purnea, the incident took place in Baisi sub-division, about 30 km from the district headquarters.

Also Read | Tripura | Preparations Underway in Agartala to Welcome G20 Delegates Here Under India’s … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The deceased have been identified as Rikki Kumar Sah (14), Hafiz Shabbir (42), Hafiz Rubaid (26) and Sarbul (30), all residents of nearby villages. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

A police party led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Baisi Aditya Kumar tracked down the truck, impounded the vehicle and arrested the driver, the SP added.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Seven Booked Under UP Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act in Budaun.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)