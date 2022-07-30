Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India] July 30 (ANI): Four out of seven students who were feared drowned on Friday evening at Pudimadaka Beach in Anakaplli district of Andhra Pradesh were rescued but the other three were still missing, officials said.

A search and rescue operation is going on.

Also Read | Axel, Indian Army Dog Killed During Anti-terrorist Operation in Kashmir.

On Friday evening, 13 students of District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) college visited the Pudimadaka Beach after completing their college exams. All of them ventured in the water and seven of them were dragged deep by the strong current.

One student was rescued by locals and another body was found floating in the water later on Friday night. Teams of Police, Navy and Coast Guard searched till late in the night but rest five were could not be located, due to bad weather the search and rescue operation was halted.

Also Read | Congress to Hold Nationwide Protest Against Price Rise, Unemployment And Agnipath Scheme on August 5.

On Saturday, the search operation continued and a Navy chopper recovered two more bodies that were found floating close to the same place from where they had gone missing.

Search for the other three missing students is under process.

Earlier on July 17, two minor girls drowned in the Brahmaputra river in Assam's South Salmara Mankachar district on Saturday. The incident took place in Solia village under South Salmara police station.

According to the reports, three boys and two minor girls on Saturday went to the Brahmaputra river for bathing.

Rituparna Bania, Officer-in-Charge of South Salmara police station, said that a search and rescue operation is going on. Locals rescued three boys while the missing girls are yet to be traced. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)