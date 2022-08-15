Amaravati, Aug 15 (PTI) Four architecture students were killed in a road accident in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday evening.

According to police, the four – two boys and two girls – were going towards Chilakaluripeta on NH-16 when the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary lorry at Tummalapalem village.

While three were killed on the spot, another succumbed on the way to hospital.

"The lorry had been stopped on the road kerb after one of its tyres went flat. The car coming from Vijayawada rammed into the lorry from behind, killing the occupants," a police official said.

Three of the deceased have been identified as Chaitanya Pavan of Kakinada, Goutham Reddy of Vijayawada and Soumyika of Visakhapatnam. The identity of the fourth victim was yet to be established, the police official said.

The Prathipadu police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

