Mumbai, Nov 16 (PTI) Four persons, including two women, suffered burn injuries due to a chemical leak at a research institute located at Worli in Central Mumbai on Wednesday evening, a civic official said.

As per the preliminary information, the leaked chemical is Glycerine.

The chemical leaked from a machine in the testing department of the institute, the official said.

"Four people suffered burn injuries. They were sent to nearby Jaslok Hospital and later transferred to Airoli burns hospital in Navi Mumbai after first aid".

Further details about the leak and the condition of the injured are awaited.

