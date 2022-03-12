Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 12 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police along with security forces neutralised four terrorists including a Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist commander in three successful anti-terrorist operations in the valley, said the police on Saturday.

Besides, an active terrorist was also arrested during another anti-terrorist operation in Pulwama.

In Pulwama, acting on specific information generated by Pulwama Police regarding the presence of terrorists in village Chewaklan, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 50RR and 182 Bn CRPF in the said area.

In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter. One of the killed terrorists has been identified as a Pakistani terrorist commander Kamaal Bhai Jatt while the other killed terrorist has been identified as terrorist commander Aqib Mushtaq Usman Hyder, resident of Karimabad Pulwama, both affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM, said the police.

Meanwhile, Pulwama police along with 50RR, 183Bn CRPF arrested an active terrorist during another anti-terrorist operation carried out in village Wahibugh area.

He has been identified as Rouf Ahmad Mir son of Mohammad Yousuf Mir resident of Parigam Pulwama.

Incriminating material, arms & ammunition including a pistol, two magazines, 26 rounds, three grenades and one pouch were recovered from his possession.

Two more anti-terrorist operations were launched in the village Nechama Rajwar area of Handwara by Police.

In the ensuing encounters at Handwara & Ganderbal, one terrorist each, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounters.

The killed terrorist at the Handwara encounter site has been identified as Suhail Ahmad Ganie son of Gulzar Ahmad resident of Terigam Kulgam while the killed terrorist at Ganderbal has been identified as Adil Ahmad Khan.

From the three encounter sites, incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 02 AK-56 rifles, one AK short barrel rifle, one Pistol, nine AK magazines, one Grenade, eight Pistol rounds and 32 AK rounds have been recovered, said the police. (ANI)

