India News | Four Test COVID-19 Positive in Chandigarh; Tally Rises to 282

Chandigarh, May 27 (PTI) Four more persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Chandigarh on Wednesday, taking the COVID-19 tally to 282 in the Union Territory, according to a bulletin.

All the fresh cases were reported from the Bapu Dham Colony, which is the worst affected area of the city in terms of detection of coronavirus cases.

Also Read | COVID-19 Test Not Mandatory For Emergency Surgery, Says BMC in Revised Testing Guidelines; Check Who All Will be Tested For Coronavirus in Mumbai.

Out of the total 282 cases, 210 were reported from the colony alone, as per the bulletin.

A total of 4,332 samples have been tested so far and of these, 3,991 samples tested negative and reports of 61 samples are awaited, it said.

Also Read | Indian Railways Refutes Media Reports of Shramik Special Trains Losing Paths, Reaching Wrong Destinations.

The bulletin said 91 cases are active in the city and 187 patients have so far recovered from the coronavirus infection.

Four persons have so far died of COVID-19 in the city, as per the bulletin.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)