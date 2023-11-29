Guwahati, Nov 29 (PTI) Four cadres of United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) on Wednesday surrendered before the Director General of Police and deposited some arms and ammunition, officials said.

At a brief event in Assam Police Headquarters here, the four militants laid down their arms and joined the mainstream in the presence of DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh, Special DGP Harmeet Singh and other senior officials.

The DGP welcomed the cadres into the mainstream and said: "You should not think that you have surrendered. Instead, say that you have just returned back home."

He also stated that the former militants will be rehabilitated as per government rules and facilities.

The surrendered ULFA(I) militants deposited two Thailand hand grenades, one Austria-made 9X19 pistol and 25 rounds of ammunition of 9 mm pistol.

Additional Director General of Police (Special Branch) Hiren Chandra Nath said a total of 14 cadres from ULFA(I) have laid down their arms this year and joined the mainstream.

These former cadres deposited different types of arms, ammunition and explosives during their surrender ceremony, he added.

"In 2023, a total of five incidents have been committed by ULFA(I), where 16 cadres were arrested and one militant was killed in police action," Nath said.

The security forces seized various arms, ammunition and grenades from the cadres in those incidents, he added.

